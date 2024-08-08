Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 125,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 6.5% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Community Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schoolcraft Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. 1,625,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,858. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1847 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

