Siacoin One Day Volume Tops $4.85 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $254.18 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,190.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.35 or 0.00556913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00100823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00259440 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00036017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00071117 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,755,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,361,723 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

