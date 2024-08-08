SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) PT Lowered to C$11.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIL. Raymond James upped their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Ventum Financial increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$10.00 to C$12.65 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$4.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

CVE:SIL traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$8.52. 246,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,209. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$2.85 and a 12-month high of C$8.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 345,240 shares of SilverCrest Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total transaction of C$3,987,522.00. In other news, Director John H. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total transaction of C$621,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Stephany Fier sold 345,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.55, for a total value of C$3,987,522.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 648,230 shares of company stock worth $7,556,841.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

