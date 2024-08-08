Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires 60,816 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 100.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,816 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,017,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,278,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $965,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter valued at $3,666,000.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of IBIT stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,395,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,920,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.13. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.