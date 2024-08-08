Simplicity Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 108,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $39.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,027. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

