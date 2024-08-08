Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth $478,000. Greenfield Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.0% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.4% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 206,714 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $7.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,401,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,076,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $220.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

