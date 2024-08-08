Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 42,177 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,177 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AES by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 71,348,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,460,000 after buying an additional 31,009,718 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AES by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 77,641,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969,594 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,272,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,725,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,608,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 11,742,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $22.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES Announces Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AES. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

