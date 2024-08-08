Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 478 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,231 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after buying an additional 207,306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 168,245 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $17,092,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 484.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after buying an additional 105,207 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of BATS MTUM traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.01. 746,876 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $192.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.19. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.