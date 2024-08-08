Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,214 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 267.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $52,089.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $16.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $530.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,120,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.82 and its 200 day moving average is $526.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

