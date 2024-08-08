Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $521.00.

NYSE:IT traded up $11.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $479.00. The company had a trading volume of 289,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $455.44. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total transaction of $783,520.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,683 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.55, for a total value of $783,520.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 12,082 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.84, for a total transaction of $6,099,476.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,228,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,809 shares of company stock valued at $17,720,941 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

