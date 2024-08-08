Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMMD. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 230,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,490 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

