Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 581.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,252,000 after buying an additional 99,840 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 432,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,235,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,503,702,000 after purchasing an additional 191,334 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE PWR traded up $14.30 on Thursday, reaching $262.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,195,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,916. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.03. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $286.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 3.59%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Quanta Services from $286.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upped their target price on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Quanta Services from $264.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $259.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.09.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

