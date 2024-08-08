Simplicity Wealth LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $48.04. 819,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $52.39.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.