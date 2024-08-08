Simplicity Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Realty Income by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.24. 6,669,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,834. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 291.67%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

