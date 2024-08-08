Simplicity Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 36,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,355,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,617. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $67.99 and a 12-month high of $74.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.16.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

