Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.01. 2,806,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,755,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

