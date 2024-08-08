Simplicity Wealth LLC Raises Position in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.37% of VanEck VietnamETF worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNM. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in VanEck VietnamETF in the first quarter worth about $302,000.

Get VanEck VietnamETF alerts:

VanEck VietnamETF Price Performance

VNM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,667 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78. The company has a market capitalization of $481.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck VietnamETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck VietnamETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.