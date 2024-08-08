Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

VIS stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.88. 34,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,379. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $183.29 and a twelve month high of $250.99.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

