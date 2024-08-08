Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 532 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Simplicity Wealth LLC reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 417.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 172.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of PH stock traded up $55.53 on Thursday, hitting $568.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.15 and its 200-day moving average is $530.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.69.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

