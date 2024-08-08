Simplicity Wealth LLC Sells 755 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Simplicity Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,286,351.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,956,519.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $77,588.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,050.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,372 shares of company stock valued at $8,516,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.37. 1,363,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.51 and a 52 week high of $112.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

