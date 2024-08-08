Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Monday, July 15th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.05 to $4.90 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

