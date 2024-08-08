Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.0266 per share on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Sirius XM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% annually over the last three years. Sirius XM has a payout ratio of 35.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sirius XM to earn $0.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.4%.
Sirius XM Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. Sirius XM has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM
Insider Activity at Sirius XM
In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Sirius XM
Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sirius XM
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Reddit Stock Confirms More Upside Potential for Upcoming Quarters
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Rivian is Heading Back to $10 or Lower: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.