Sleepless AI (AI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $22.84 Million

Sleepless AI (AI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 8th. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $22.84 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sleepless AI token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sleepless AI has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessai.net/home.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 206,562,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.36947382 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $33,266,423.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sleepless AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

