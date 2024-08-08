Smith Anglin Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,638 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 37,449 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 875.6% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in UiPath by 46.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PATH shares. Macquarie lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

NYSE:PATH traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.13. 7,160,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,894,738. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. As a group, research analysts predict that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

