Smith Anglin Financial LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $17.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $532.24. 409,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,715. The firm has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.61. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $397.76 and a fifty-two week high of $609.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

