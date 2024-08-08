Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 272 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RCL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $8.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.90. 3,273,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $78.35 and a 1-year high of $173.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total transaction of $7,258,718.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,460.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 49,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.67, for a total value of $7,258,718.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,695 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,460.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,940 shares of company stock worth $13,667,094 in the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.13.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

