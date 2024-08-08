Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CEO Sells $1,327,500.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.85, for a total value of $1,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,451,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Snap Trading Up 7.8 %
Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. 30,762,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,374,824. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $17.90.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 2,580.4% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 534.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.
About Snap
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
