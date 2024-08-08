Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares $1.86 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.86 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%.

Snap-on has increased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 37.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $273.69. 169,766 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,664. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.82. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.00.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

