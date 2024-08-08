SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 4% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.57. 7,520,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 46,995,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoFi Technologies news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 246,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 16,999 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 68,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $101,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 32.4% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.