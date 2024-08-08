SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $19.85. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 2,413,745 shares traded.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.04.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEDG
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 8.6 %
The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.
SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SolarEdge Technologies
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Robinhood Stock Shows Why Shareholders Could Expect Higher Prices
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Big 3 Music Giant Warner: Streaming Boom Sends Shares Higher
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Alphabet Stock: Why Now’s The Time To Be Greedy
Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.