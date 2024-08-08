SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.59, but opened at $19.85. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 2,413,745 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SEDG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $71.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 39,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 20,293.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 103,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 371.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 288,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,044,000 after buying an additional 227,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.54.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.82 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

