Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Solid Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDP traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 714,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,284. The stock has a market cap of $241.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.77. Solid Power has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 562,500 shares of company stock valued at $937,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

