Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Gap Down to $11.97

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.97, but opened at $10.61. Sonos shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 1,636,519 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Sonos Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $252.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

In other news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $665,271.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,711. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 10,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,030.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,597,178. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonos

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,594,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at $9,677,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $7,453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sonos by 21.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,199,000 after purchasing an additional 331,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter worth $4,218,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

