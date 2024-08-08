Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of Sony Group stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,474. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Shares of Sony Group are going to split on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 259.2% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

