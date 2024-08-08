Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $277.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.45 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 48.47%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Sotera Health updated its FY24 guidance to $0.67-$0.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.750 EPS.
Sotera Health Trading Up 1.9 %
SHC stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $14.67. 821,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,339,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.21 and a beta of 2.06. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on SHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.
About Sotera Health
Sotera Health Company engages in the provision of sterilization, lab testing, and advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Sterigenics, Nordion, and Nelson Labs. It provides mission-critical end-to-end sterilization services, including gamma and electron beam irradiation, and ethylene oxide processing, as well as designs, installs, and maintains gamma irradiation systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sotera Health
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.