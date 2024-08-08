SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,217,994 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 275% from the previous session’s volume of 324,825 shares.The stock last traded at $20.28 and had previously closed at $20.38.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.