SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 1.5% of Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.36% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3,228.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 272,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 263,968 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 19,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.07. 8,953,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,883,168. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.57.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

