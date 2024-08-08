Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £30,400 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.49) per share, for a total transaction of £30,400 ($38,849.84).

Speedy Hire Price Performance

LON:SDY opened at GBX 39.50 ($0.50) on Thursday. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 41 ($0.52). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.76. The company has a market capitalization of £180.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3,950.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Stories

