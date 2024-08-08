Spirits Cap (OTCMKTS:SSCC) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.70

Spirits Cap Corp. (OTCMKTS:SSCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Spirits Cap Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

About Spirits Cap



Spirits Cap Corp. operates a financial technology platform. Its platform provides secured purchase of American whiskey while maturing. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

