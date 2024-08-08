Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $722,600.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $681,000.00.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.16. 726,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $68.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Sprout Social last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $4,345,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth about $2,218,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 76.5% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprout Social from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sprout Social from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $55.54.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

