Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Director Karen Walker Sells 3,500 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) Director Karen Walker sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $108,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,308.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sprout Social Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,152. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $68.41. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Sprout Social by 35,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in Sprout Social by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

