Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SQSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Squarespace from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Squarespace from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Baird R W cut Squarespace from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SQSP

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -882.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $296.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Squarespace

In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares in the company, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $6,543,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,448,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,798,728.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,753,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,879 shares of company stock worth $16,917,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Squarespace by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 1,828.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.