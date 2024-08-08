STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:STAA traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 749,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. STAAR Surgical has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $52.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

