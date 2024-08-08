Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.13.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 3.3 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.67 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of -134.88, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -475.36%.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWK. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

