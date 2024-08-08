Starbucks’ (SBUX) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $81.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.88.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,813,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,838,807. The firm has a market cap of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,857 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.