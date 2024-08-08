Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Up 57.9%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 57.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 90,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 39,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Starcore International Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Starcore International Mines Company Profile

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, engages in exploring, extracting, and processing mineral resources in Mexico. The company, through its subsidiary, Compañia Minera Peña de Bernal, SA de C.V., explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine consists of 8 mining claims that covers an area of 12,991.78 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

