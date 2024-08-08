Stem (NYSE:STEM) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Evercore ISI

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

STEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut shares of Stem from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $2.50 to $1.85 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.85.

STEM traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $0.55. 10,440,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,791. The firm has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.75. Stem has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Stem had a negative net margin of 40.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Stem’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Stem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 11,431,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after purchasing an additional 360,232 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,637,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,754,000 after acquiring an additional 296,291 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stem by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,578,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,875 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 720,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stem by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 856,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 551,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

