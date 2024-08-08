Stephens Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $400.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stephens from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.11.

NYSE:BLD traded up $7.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $372.89. 153,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,169. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,041,097.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

