Stephens Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.64.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRBR

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.72. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.73 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.