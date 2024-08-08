STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.
STERIS Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of STERIS stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, hitting $239.77. 396,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,162. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.77.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.
STERIS Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.60.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STERIS
Insider Activity at STERIS
In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
