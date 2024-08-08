STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.050-9.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5 billion-$5.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion. STERIS also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.05-$9.25 EPS.

STERIS Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $6.24 on Thursday, hitting $239.77. 396,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,162. STERIS has a 52-week low of $195.47 and a 52-week high of $243.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.84 and its 200 day moving average is $222.77.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. StockNews.com lowered STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $243.60.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,154 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.64, for a total transaction of $267,312.56. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,660.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 4,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $1,061,333.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,762 shares of company stock worth $1,798,477 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

