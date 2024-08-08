Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DKNG. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DraftKings from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.25.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 49.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $52,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 63,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $2,465,034.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,939,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,183,546 shares of company stock worth $46,745,617 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DraftKings by 21.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

