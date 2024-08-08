Stingray Digitl (RAY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Stingray Digitl Stock Performance
Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$83.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.70 million.
About Stingray Digitl
